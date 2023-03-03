(TNS) It seems self-evident that if Kentucky does not have Cason Wallace moving forward, the Wildcats’ season is cooked.

Wallace missed the final 18:09 of UK’s 68-66 Senior Night loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena after suffering an apparent leg injury. So there must have been a Big Blue Nation-wide sigh of relief when John Calipari said after the game that the early word on the health status of Kentucky’s point guard was encouraging, though it was unclear if Wallace would be available for UK’s 2022-23 regular season finale Saturday at Arkansas.

