SPORTS-FBC-CLAY-COLUMN-LX

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Tennessee during last season's 45-42 defeat in Lexington, Kentucky. 

 Silas Walker

(TNS) Neyland Stadium will be nuts under the lights on Saturday night. Tennessee football is on fire, after all. Undefeated. No. 3 in the nation. The Vols will be wearing their “dark mode,” i.e. black uniforms, in front of ESPN’s prime-time gang with Fowler and Herbstreit. Rocky Top will be rocking.

So visiting Kentucky has no shot, right? Zero. None. Zilch. Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are a 12.5-point underdog in this year’s border war. Surely the visitors will end up another Vols’ victim, tire tracks on their backs before the long, long night in Knoxville is through.