SPORTS-BBC-CLAY-COLUMN-ZUM

Hunter Gilliam (right) high fives coach Nick Mingione (left) during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks on May 5, 2023, at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky. (Kevin Schultz/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/TNS)

 Kevin Schultz

(TNS) LEXINGTON – The 2022-23 University of Kentucky sports year began last fall with a silly spat between the school’s two most high-profile coaches over whether UK was a “basketball school” or a “football school” before each embarked on disappointing seasons.

Then the year ended, or could have ended, with you wondering if maybe, just maybe the University of Kentucky is actually becoming — are you ready for this — a “baseball school.”

Tags

Recommended for you