(TNS) This Kentucky men’s basketball season hits its 10th game on Saturday when the Wildcats travel to New York to take on UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

John Calipari’s club improved to 7-2 with Saturday’s 69-59 victory over the Yale Bulldogs at Rupp Arena. The Cats are 6-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 on neutral floors. They are 0-1 against ranked teams, having fallen to then-No. 2 Gonzaga 88-72 in Spokane.