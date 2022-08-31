(TNS) Ten bold predictions for the Kentucky Wildcats before they begin their college football season Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field:
1—Will Levis will throw 40 touchdown passes
Last season, his first as a full-time starting college quarterback, the Penn State transfer threw for 24 TDs with 13 interceptions in Liam Coen’s offense. Look for the TD number to rise — he’ll tie Andre Woodson’s record of 40 set in 2007 — and the turnover number to drop in Levis’ second season. From what we could tell in fall camp, the transition from Levis-Coen to Levis-Rich Scangarello, UK’s new offensive coordinator, has been practically seamless.
2—Tayvion Robinson will be UK’s leading receiver
Spring drills buzz was all about freshman Dane Key. Fall camp buzz has been about freshman Barion Brown. Both will be key factors in the Wildcats’ air attack, but Robinson, the Virginia Tech transfer, will be Levis’ favorite target. He’ll also be a major factor in the punt return game.
3—Ramon Jefferson will make a splash
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back transfer from Sam Houston State has been described as a “bowling ball,” but he’s shiftier than your average bowling ball. Jefferson describes himself as a good “zone scheme runner,” which fits right into the Scangarello game plan.
4—Florida will be an early-season tell
A Kentucky win in Gainesville on Sept. 10 and Mark Stoops’ team is playing ahead of the chains. A loss and the Cats will be chasing conference victories in the race for second place in the SEC East behind Georgia. I think Florida AD Scott Stricklin hit on the right choice with his new coach, but Billy Napier will need time to clean up Dan Mullen’s mess. It won’t be easy, but I like Kentucky’s chances in The Swamp.
5—J.J. Weaver will become a certified star
The outside linebacker/edge rusher was flashing his considerable potential just before tearing his ACL in 2020. Good but not great in 2021, Weaver was understandably feeling his way back. Defensive coordinator Brad White reports that the former Louisville Moore standout has performed with more confidence and abandon during fall drills. This should be his breakout season.
6—Jager Burton will be an important part of the offensive line
The former Fredrick Douglass star might not be a starter, not right away, but new offensive line coach Zach Yenser says Burton might have had the best camp of any of his new pupils. And Burton can play any of the three inside positions. That will prove valuable for a position group that is in flux, and is probably the biggest question mark on the team heading into the opener.
7—Keidron Smith will be a secondary star
The former Ole Miss Rebel’s arrival was just what Stoops needed for his defensive backfield. Smith’s SEC experience and leadership presented itself in camp. In fact, surely Smith is one reason Stoops says he feels better about his secondary right now than he did at this point in 2021.
8—Matt Ruffolo will continue to be Mr. Dependable
Special teams were not much of a topic for discussion during fall camp, which is a good thing. Ruffolo is reason No. 1. The senior place-kicker was 10 of 12 on field goals last season, including five straight successful kicks to end it. He’s 26 of 31 for his career.
9—Kentucky won’t make it to Atlanta
That’s not exactly a bold prediction, not with Georgia also an SEC East member. The Bulldogs are just too good not to punch another ticket to the SEC championship. True, Kirby Smart lost a trailer-truckload of talent off that otherworldly defense for the defending national champs, but the Georgia coach has recruited so well it won’t matter all that much. Neither will the fact the Nov. 19 matchup with UK will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington.
10—That said, Kentucky will finish the regular season 9-3 again
Losses to Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss. And if you’re tired of nine-win seasons — with the possibility of a bowl making it another double-digit victory campaign — you must be a new Kentucky football fan. Look for a Jan. 1 berth in Tampa’s ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.