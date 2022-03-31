(TNS) LEXINGTON — As the Final Four in New Orleans this weekend closes out the 2021-22 college basketball season, the most important part of next season has already begun. It’s transfer portal season.
Much like last year, the portal is filling up fast. Or is there a fill line? After all, the list is growing every day in almost every way. Big names, mid-major names, small college names. You name it.
Just look at the SEC portal roll call: Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson and Wildens Leveque from South Carolina; Victor Bailey from Tennessee; Shane Dezonie at Vanderbilt; Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson at LSU; Devan Cambridge at Auburn; Javon Pickett and Trevon Brazile at Missouri. That’s to name a few. So far.
Here’s something we learned from last year’s transfer free-for-all: It’s not about getting the best transfers for your team. It’s about getting the right transfers for your team.
Kentucky is one example. Yes, the abrupt conclusion of the Cats’ season cast John Calipari’s latest collection in an unflattering light. That shouldn’t totally overshadow the team’s accomplishments, however. After the 9-16 disaster of 2020-21, Kentucky did win 26 of 34 games. It whipped eventual Final Four participants North Carolina on a neutral floor and Kansas in Lawrence. It returned to the top five of the AP rankings, and finished 14-4 in the SEC.
Transfers made huge contributions to the success. West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe was a machine, averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. Despite a late-season slump, Davidson transfer Kellan Grady averaged 12.5 points per game. He provided the Wildcats a perimeter threat. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 10.1 points. When on top of his game, his spark made the Cats go.
Now look at the Final Four, where transfers Davion Mitchell (Auburn), MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville) and Adam Flagler (Presbyterian) helped Baylor to last year’s national title.
Would No. 8 seed North Carolina have executed its late-season turnaround to this year’s national semifinals without Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek? The bearded 6-foot-9 senior averaged 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Manek has reached double figures in 17 straight games, including 28 points in the Heels’ first-round win over Marquette and 26 in the second-round upset of No. 1 East seed Baylor.
Would Kansas be in New Orleans without Arizona State transfer Remy Martin? The 6-foot point guard was injured much of the season. After averaging 19.1 points per game each of his last two seasons in Tempe, Martin came on late for the Jayhawks, scoring 20 points in Kansas’ second-round win over Creighton and 23 in KU’s Sweet 16 win over Providence.
Already, Kentucky’s name has been linked to several players who have recently entered the portal. It’s early, but the most interesting names appear to be Terrence Shannon, the 6-6 wing from Texas Tech; Antonio Reeves, the 6-6 shooting wing from Illinois State; and Brazile, the 6-9 forward from Mizzou.
