(TNS) LEXINGTON — We’ve heard it all before, right? The fabulous freshmen class. The deadeye shooters who knock down every shot in practice. The team-bonding culture that makes this the closest Kentucky basketball team ever. Rinse and repeat.

Yet for someone, i.e. me, who has been a bit skeptical about the hype surrounding this 2022-23 Wildcats edition, I have to admit being impressed by UK’s 95-63 rout of Howard in the regular-season opener Monday night at Rupp Arena.