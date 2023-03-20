GREENSBORO, N.C. — An up-and-down season for Kentucky men’s basketball ended Sunday with a 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UK had as much as an eight-point lead on multiple occasions but could not put the Big 12 representative in a larger hole. K-State, the third seed in the East Region, did not fold against the six seed and, eventually, mounted a late charge to take the win. K-State hit five huge 3-pointers in the second half to take control.
