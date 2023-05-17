(TNS) LEXINGTON — Keeneland announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Caesars Sportsbook to be the sports wagering platform for the track, as well as Red Mile, when legalized sports gambling goes into effect in Kentucky later this year.

According to Keeneland, the agreement includes plans to open Central Kentucky’s only brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations, subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.