(TNS) LEXINGTON — Keeneland announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Caesars Sportsbook to be the sports wagering platform for the track, as well as Red Mile, when legalized sports gambling goes into effect in Kentucky later this year.
According to Keeneland, the agreement includes plans to open Central Kentucky’s only brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations, subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
As part of this relationship, Caesars Sportsbook will be an official sports betting partner of Keeneland and Red Mile and offer on-track hospitality and VIP experiences at both racetracks. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook will operate an on-premise retail sportsbook at Red Mile, subject to regulatory approvals, “so guests can enjoy the excitement of sports betting, gaming, and simulcasting all under one roof,” according to Keeneland’s press release.
The Kentucky legislature passed a bill legalizing sports gambling in the state earlier this year. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is in charge of guidelines and implementation of the program.
