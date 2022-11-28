SPORTS-WIN-OVER-LOUISVILLE-SENDS-MARK-1-LX.jpg

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates defeating the Louisville Cardinals 26-13 to win the Governor’s Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, November 26, 2022.

 Silas Walker

(TNS)  LEXINGTON — It would be difficult to describe Kentucky football’s 2022 season as anything but a disappointment, but there was at least one bright spot at the end.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats extended their winning streak against archrival Louisville to four games with a 26-13 victory to retain possession of the Governor’s Cup. Kentucky had only won four in a row since the series restarted in 1995 one other time. UK had won the previous three games in the series by a combined 153-44 score.