(TNS) LEXINGTON, Ky. — In a full board meeting on Friday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request for a stay of his 90-day suspension.
The board voted 10-0 to deny Baffert’s request for a stay. Three board members abstained.
The 90-day suspension was handed down by KHRC stewards on Feb. 21 in the ruling disqualifying Medina Spirit from his 2021 Kentucky Derby victory after lab tests showed 21 picagrams of betamethasone in the colt’s system. The presence of the drug violated KHRC rules. Baffert was also assessed a $7,500 fine.
KHRC executive director Marc Guilfoil denied a request for an immediate stay of the suspension. Baffert appealed that ruling to the entire commission, which met by Zoom on Friday. Attorneys for each side were allowed 10 minutes to present arguments.
Clark Brewster, an attorney from Tulsa, Okla., argued on behalf of Baffert that not granting a stay would be a “death blow” to the trainer. Brewster argued that Baffert would be forced to close his barn and disperse his Thoroughbreds currently in training.
Brewster claimed that a stay in these matters had never been denied. He asked the commission to not “impose punishment until we have a clear understanding of the stewards’ ruling.”
He also argued the KHRC rule was specific to injections, not the topical cream (Otomax), which Baffert said resulted in the positive test. Brewster argued that a threshold has not been set for the existence of betamethasone in a horse’s system. He claimed that in 29 years of racing in Kentucky, Baffert’s horses had tested positive just once before.
Jennifer Wolsing, attorney for the KHRC, opened her remarks by reciting Baffert’s history of violations, focusing on the positive drug tests for lidocaine by Gamine and Charlatan after their wins on Arkansas Derby Day at Oaklawn Park on May 2, 2020. Those wins were later restored.
Wolsing noted that Gamine then tested positive for betamethasone after running in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4, 2020. At the time, Baffert issued a public statement promising to change veterinarians, provide better training for his employees and do a better job personally overseeing his barn. Wolsing said Baffert had failed to keep any of those promises.
