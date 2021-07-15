(TNS) LEXINGTON — Kofi Cockburn will not be a Kentucky Wildcat.
Barring some major turnaround between now and Friday — when the 7-footer will announce a final decision on his college basketball future — Cockburn will play next season for either Illinois or Florida State, with a return to the Illini viewed as the most likely scenario.
There has been considerable talk in college basketball circles for the past two weeks that Cockburn, a Second Team All-American for Illinois this past season, would end up playing the 2021-22 campaign at Kentucky.
UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua recruited Cockburn to Illinois and coached him the past two seasons, and those two share a close bond. This offseason, Kentucky also hired assistant Chin Coleman, who coached Cockburn at Illinois the past two years.
The Herald-Leader was told Wednesday morning, however, that while Antigua and Coleman did pursue Cockburn after he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, his interest in transferring to Kentucky never reached the level that many locally and nationally assumed.
Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Illini this past season, helping the program earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
National college basketball insider Jeff Goodman tweeted a prediction Wednesday morning that Cockburn will announce his return to Illinois later this week.
