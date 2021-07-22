HOOVER, Ala. (KT) — Kentucky could be without one of its top returning offensive weapons next season.
Returning tight end Keaton Upshaw suffered an injury during summer conditioning workouts, and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confirmed the injury to local media, ahead of his appearance at Southeastern Conference Media Days.
“That’s accurate,” Stoops said. “He has an injury and we will assess it. Traditionally speaking, that is a season-ending injury, but we will see and we will need to confirm that. I don’t have any more news other than that at this point.”
Upshaw was one of the team’s most productive players in the passing game last season and hauled in 16 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
“I saw him this morning and I feel terrible for him,” Stoops said. “I know he’s very down. He has had a remarkable summer. He really has been on point, working extremely hard. … I’m just very disappointed for him. We’ll see where it goes.”
Stoops said Justin Rigg and Brenden Bates and newcomer Jordan Dingle are options for the Wildcats if Upshaw isn’t able to play this season.
