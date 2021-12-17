LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky won’t be playing Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday because of positive results within the Buckeye program.
The Wildcats (7-2) and the CBS Sports Classic are looking for a replacement team and Kentucky is still scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas.
In a post on its website, the Buckeyes said, “the safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community is the highest priority. All team related activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”
Commented
