NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As far as Kentucky basketball games go this season, Tuesday night’s was relatively uneventful.
The Wildcats walked into Memorial Gym as 5.5-point favorites over Vanderbilt, and they headed home as 16-point winners — beating the Commodores, 69-53, for their fourth consecutive victory.
The Cats were down early at No. 5 Tennessee. They pulled the upset there. Returning home to Rupp, the Wildcats trailed both Georgia and Texas A&M at halftime before turning things around. No such scares Tuesday night.
Kentucky went into halftime up 36-27. Then, the Cats put Vandy away. By the time coach Jerry Stackhouse called a timeout with 15:43 left in the game, his Commodores were down 18 points and the crowd in Nashville — the majority of them wearing Kentucky colors — chanted “Go Big Blue!” while the Vanderbilt cheerleaders were on the court.
