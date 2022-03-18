(TNS) INDIANAPOLIS — Sahvir Wheeler apparently saw what was coming in the team’s NCAA Tournament opener Thursday night.
“I think the biggest challenge, obviously, is getting past the first game,” he said on the eve of Kentucky’s game against Saint Peter’s, which the Cats lost, 85-79 in overtime. “As Coach Cal says, the first game is the hardest.”
Saint Peter’s, which was playing in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2011, made sure of that.
The game also made something “Coach Cal” (aka John Calipari) had said seem prescient.
Earlier in the week, the UK coach had said that referees in NCAA Tournament games would not allow as much physical play as happens in the regular season.
Despite a 35-21 advantage in free throws attempted and Oscar Tshiebwe equaling his career high of 30 points, Saint Peter’s pulled off the stunning upset.
It was the first time Kentucky lost its opening NCAA Tournament game since 2008. UK’s season ended with a 26-8 record.
Kentucky missed five of its first six free throws in overtime. The one make — by Davion Mintz — put UK ahead 76-75 with 2:05 left.
But Saint Peter’s sandwiched two free throws and a layup around a Wheeler turnover (lob pass for Tshiebwe that sailed high) to lead 79-76 with 62 seconds left.
After Saint Peter’s blocked a layup attempt by Keion Brooks, the Peacocks took an 81-76 lead.
The first half showed St. Peter’s was not going anywhere. The Peacocks had more baskets (15-11) and more 3-pointers (five to two) than Kentucky in the opening 20 minutes.
The score was tied at 37-37 at halftime despite the Peacocks basically playing without KC Ndefo for all but two minutes. He came into the game ranked 13th among Division I players with an average of 2.73 rejections per game.
