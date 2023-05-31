(KT) LEXINGTON — For just the third time in history, the Kentucky baseball team will serve as host for an NCAA Regional set for Friday-Monday at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Wildcats, seeded 12th nationally, will host Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia in a double-elimination regional. Kentucky (36-18) will play Ball State (36-21) at noon Friday. Indiana (41-18) will take on West Virginia (39-18) in the second game of a doubleheader at 7 p.m. Friday. The losing teams will play each other at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the winning teams from the opening round meet at 7 p.m. Friday. The event continues on Sunday and again on Monday, if necessary.
