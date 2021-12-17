LEXINGTON (KT) — The University of Kentucky Athletics Department raised more than $3 million during a “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon Tuesday night.
Through the combined efforts of contributors and matching funds, the four-hour event raised nearly $3.1 million that will be given to the American Red Cross to benefit the victims of last Saturday’s tornado outbreak in parts of western and central Kentucky. The telethon was shown on WLEX-TV at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Recruiting Room at Kroger Field.
Every head coach on campus, along with student-athletes and staff, handled phone calls from donors.
“On an incredible night, the Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky continue to show the special bond that exists throughout the people of the commonwealth,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “As relief organizations and volunteers continue to help rebuild the lives of so many, we are thankful to all who contributed to the telethon, the volunteers who made it happen, the American Red Cross, WLEX and JMI Sports.
“When you raise more than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so deeply about those who are hurting, it’s really special. We will continue to find ways to help rebuild, restore, heal and return stronger than before. Our hearts extend this hope and promise to the people of western Kentucky.”
