LEXINGTON — Wednesday will mark the one time that the University of Kentucky Wildcats football program will be in the spotlight of the annual extravaganza known as SEC Media Days.

This is where between 600 and 1,000 members of the media who routinely cover the sport within the Southeastern Conference’s footprint (now stretching from South Carolina to Texas) get to grill representatives from all 14 member schools about the upcoming season. It has come to be known as “talkin’ season,” and, when it comes to UK, it is a Murray native who has the responsibility of making sure this experience goes well — Susan Lax.