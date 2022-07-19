LEXINGTON — Wednesday will mark the one time that the University of Kentucky Wildcats football program will be in the spotlight of the annual extravaganza known as SEC Media Days.
This is where between 600 and 1,000 members of the media who routinely cover the sport within the Southeastern Conference’s footprint (now stretching from South Carolina to Texas) get to grill representatives from all 14 member schools about the upcoming season. It has come to be known as “talkin’ season,” and, when it comes to UK, it is a Murray native who has the responsibility of making sure this experience goes well — Susan Lax.
She is the Cats’ director of athletics communications and public relations for football and Wednesday will mark a milestone for the 1991 graduate of Calloway County High School. When she leads Head Coach Mark Stoops, quarterback Will Levis, linebacker DeAndre Square and offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, she will be involved in this process for the 25th time since arriving in Lexington.
“I know. It’s crazy! When I first started, it was in September (after the football season had began) and I had missed Media Days, so, yeah, I’m ending Year 25 at Kentucky overall and am about to start my 26th,” Lax said Thursday during an interview from Lexington. She was on her lunch break and seemed to be trying to catch her breath from a busy morning. “Yes, as I’m talking to you, I’m having a salad and my computer (laptop) is open. I have just finished a photo shoot with our guys who will be (at SEC Media Days)l and we had just taken them last week to get their suits picked out. (Over the weekend), before we leave, we’ll get them fitted and we’ll still go back one more time to make sure they fit right.
“What they wear is a big deal, but we’ve got a lot of great people here in the Lexington area that help us. (The players) are so excited because a lot of them have never had a suit before. It’s really cool, but we do stay away from orange and red (she laughs … those two colors are so prevalent with other teams in the SEC).”
The players’ preparations, though, go well beyond the threads they will wear in Atlanta. Lax said, this morning, a public relations firm’s personnel are being brought to Lexington to begin a full day’s worth of media training. Mainly, Lax said this will consist of mock interviews as the firm’s people play the parts of the many writers and radio personalities who will be firing questions during the Cats’ turn at the podium on Wednesday.
“We want them to be as prepared as possible,” Lax said. “We hit them with questions they probably won’t get at Media Days, but what we really want to teach them is messaging. Here at Kentucky, we want you to have a message, so that you’re in control at all times, and it helps them not only with getting ready to talk to the media, but when they’re in interviews for the NFL or when they’re interviewing for jobs and get hit with something they may not know how to answer well, they still have that message on what they want to talk about.”
Things have changed dramatically since Lax left her position with the Sports Information Department at Murray State in the mid-1990s, when Houston Nutt was leading the Racers’ football program through a dramatic resurgence. She was attending graduate school at Murray State when she became assistant media relations director.
Then, in 1997, she applied for a media relations job with the SEC office in Birmingham, Alabama. She was not hired, but UK had an opening. The SEC informed UK of Lax’s presence and, quickly, she was headed for Lexington.
Lax quickly began climbing the ladder at UK under the guide of SEC sports information veteran Tony Neely, who had led that service at Vanderbilt before heading to Lexington. Neely, now the Cats’ director of media relations, had led football for 18 years with Lax at his side.
She became the primary contact for football six years ago. She had been associate director of media relations at UK the previous seven years.
Since she arrived, UK football has steadily gone on a rise. It has won 10 games in a season twice in the past four seasons and has won four straight bowl games, including last year’s dramatic 20-17 comeback win over Iowa in the Florida Citrus Bowl.
She said Media Day 1998 was easy to remember. UK’s quarterback was Tim Couch, then a Heisman Trophy contender, and writers flocked to hear what he and then-Head Coach Hal Mumme had to say. However, as the years continued, media interest dwindled from year to year because UK’s success fizzled. Lax said she remembers some Media Days in the event’s former home — Hoover, Alabama — when UK was barely noticed and it hurt to see that.
That is not going to be the case on Wednesday. UK is, by many observers’ accounts, a top-20 team nationally and the second pick behind defending national champion Georgia in the SEC East.
“We’ve earned it and I like that we’ve earned it. However, with that, comes responsibility to answer those questions correctly,” she said of how there is expected to be a flurry of activity when it comes the Cats’ turn in the spotlight Wednesday. “And I’m glad we have more and more of our media (from the commonwealth) traveling down now. Back in the day, we’d maybe have one or two or three people from our media outlets in the state and it would be so disheartening because our day would come and you’d see this huge contingency of people following (Alabama Head Coach) Nick Saban around and we would go into a room and it might be our three people in there and that was it.”
Lax also said that UK’s rise within the SEC is met with great praise, at least from her fellow sports information personnel. She said, unlike the fan bases, which seem more interested in their teams and succeeding and disliking anyone who threatens them, sports information folks are tight-knit and cheer for one another’s teams, even from outside the specific sport they handle.
“Yeah! When (UK) won the volleyball national championship (in early 2020), I got texts from all of the football SIDs, telling me, ‘Wow! Your team is really good!’ They’re not even my team, but that’s what they do as SIDs,” she said. “Everybody in the league knows the grind that you are on every single day and there’s no jealousy, no envy. They’re so appreciative of what you do. Here, the last several years, I get texts after we win … ‘Wow! You guys are killing it!’
“It’s all love. It really is.”
Lax said she has noticed one negative for this week. It is something, as a matter of fact, that is facing everyone in her position. There is no way to provide an accurate roster for the media in Atlanta.
“Because it’s already wrong,” she said, noting the upheaval that the Transfer Portal has caused not only football coaching staffs, but the people who try to present their messages. “It used to be we would have these incredible media guides (featuring rosters, profiles of players and more) and you had to be at the printer by July 4 in order to have it ready for Media Days. Now, we’re not even doing that anymore, so we’re going with prospective player bios of the three guys and Coach Stoops. It’s frustrating but that’s all we know to do right now.”
The Cats will be the fourth and final team profiled Wednesday, appearing with Arkansas, Florida and Georgia. SEC Media Days is being televised in its entirety by the SEC Network. UK will take the stage at 1:25 p.m. Central. Arkansas starts the day’s festivities at 8:05 a.m.
