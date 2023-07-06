LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – Applications for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are available online July 1-31 at https://lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx. Quota hunt online application fees are $10.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – Applications for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are available online July 1-31 at https://lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx. Quota hunt online application fees are $10.
Quota hunts provide unique recreational opportunities within the region and help maintain healthy deer populations. Land Between the Lakes offers both adult and youth quota deer hunts.
Quota deer hunt dates for the 2023-2024 season at Land Between the Lakes:
Kentucky
Youth Quota Hunts: Nov. 4-5 and Dec. 16-17, ages 15 and younger
Adult Quota Hunt: Nov. 17-19
Tennessee
Youth Quota Hunts: Nov. 4-5 and Dec. 16-17, ages 6-16
Adult Quota Hunts: Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 17-19
Kentucky and Tennessee quota hunt permits include two deer, including only one antlered buck, unless an antlered buck has already been harvested in Land Between the Lakes by any means. Deer harvested at Land Between the Lakes count towards statewide bag limits, except on youth quota hunts.
All youth drawn for the November youth quota hunt may also hunt the December youth quota hunt using those same Hunt Areas they were drawn to use. There is no separate drawing for the December hunt. One adult over the age of 21 must accompany and supervise each youth.
All hunters must carry on their person the following items: Land Between the Lakes quota hunt permit, appropriate state hunting license, hunter use permit, and hunter safety card as required by state regulations. For more hunting information, visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us/hunting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.