To be eligible for an LBL quota deer hunt later this year, hunters must submit applications by the end of this month.

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – Applications for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are available online July 1-31 at https://lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx. Quota hunt online application fees are $10.

 

