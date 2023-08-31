LEXINGTON  (KT) — Sports wagering will soon be legal in the Bluegrass, and Kentucky colleges and universities are taking extra steps to remind student-athletes the NCAA prohibits them betting in any form during their college eligibility.

The Kentucky General Assembly passed a sports gambling bill last spring despite opposition from the Kentucky Baptist Convention and other groups. In-person sports betting at locations such as the Red Mile, Turfway Park, Ellis Park and Churchill Downs will begin on Sept. 7. Online sports wagering is expected to become live on Sept. 28.  Kentucky is now one of 37 states to offer legalized sports betting.

