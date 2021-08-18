LEXINGTON (KT) — Will Levis doesn’t feel as much pressure now that he’s been named the starting quarterback at Kentucky.
The Penn State transfer said the announcement last weekend that he would be the starting signal-caller in the season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 4 felt “great” and was a “big weight off my shoulders.”
“I think just to have the trust of the coaches — it’s a great feeling to know that I’m entrusted with the offense,” Levis said Tuesday.
Levis said the decision by Kentucky’s coaching staff “made a lot of sense” and he was prepared for the task at hand.
“Whoever the decision was, with the new offense, and the need to get as many reps as possible before the first game,” Levis said. “It was time to lock down who’s going to be taking those ‘ones’ through the rest of camp.” During an open practice for members of the media, Levis was on target with nearly all of his throws and was in command of the offense. He shared first-team reps with backup quarterback Beau Allen and launched several successful deep throws to his receivers.
