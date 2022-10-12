(TNS) Kentucky football quarterback Will Levis remains uncertain with a foot injury as the Wildcats prepare for another top-25 matchup with Mississippi State.
Levis, who was unable to play in Kentucky’s 24-14 loss to South Carolina, was still listed as the No. 1 quarterback on Kentucky’s new depth chart released Monday, but UK Coach Mark Stoops said his status remains day to day. Levis told the SEC Network broadcast crew before the South Carolina game he expected to play against Mississippi State, but Stoops said after the game he was uncertain when the projected first-round NFL Draft pick would be available again.
“It is what it is,” Stoops said. “Obviously, when you lose one of the top players in college football it doesn’t help your football team, but that’s still no excuse for the way we played around (backup Kiaya Sheron). There’s certainly things we can do better.”
With Levis out, Kentucky turned to Sheron, a redshirt freshman who started the season as Kentucky’s No. 3 quarterback but worked his way into the backup position over the last month. The former Somerset High School star had not attempted a pass in a college game before Saturday.
Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against South Carolina, but 114 of those passing yards and one touchdown came on a late fourth-quarter drive with the outcome already decided. At the end of three quarters, Sheron had completed just 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards.
“I think there were some good things and some things that he’ll learn from,” UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said after the game. “First start, first time doing anything is hard. The SEC, you don’t get a tuneup against a I-AA or someone else. It was fast and all that, but it wasn’t too big for him. He was good on the sidelines, his demeanor was good. He’ll learn from some of the things.”
The offensive game plan was far more conservative with Sheron at quarterback, with very little downfield passing included in the attack. The rushing attack was more productive with star running back Chris Rodriguez becoming the first 100-yard rusher of the season for Kentucky.
Levis averaged 281 passing yards per game through the first five games but was sacked 19 times. Sheron was sacked six times against South Carolina, but at least a few of those were a result of his own mistakes, according to UK coaches.
Stoops confirmed the South Carolina game plan did include a package of plays for freshman quarterback Destin Wade but said the game situation to use that package never presented itself. He did express excitement to see Wade, a four-star prospect who was rated as an athlete in high school, make his debut at some point this season.
Whoever starts at quarterback for Kentucky against Mississippi State might not have Kentucky’s full complement of receivers at his disposal. Starters Tayvion Robinson (leg) and Dane Key (hand) both suffered injuries against South Carolina and did not return to the field.
Both Robinson and Key were listed on Monday’s depth chart. Senior middle linebacker Jacquez Jones was missing, though, after he did not play against South Carolina.
A player is typically still listed on the depth chart if there is a chance of him playing that week. Stoops said there was no update on Jones’ status, who he previously listed as week to week.
“Injuries are a part of it, and every team has them,” Stoops said. “You’re going to go through some ups and downs. … We’ve got to heal up. We’ve got to fight hard this week. We’ve got to get back to work and work exceptionally hard to prepare for this game. There is a bye coming up after that, and the guys will definitely need some time to rest.”
