(TNS) Kentucky football quarterback Will Levis remains uncertain with a foot injury as the Wildcats prepare for another top-25 matchup with Mississippi State.

Levis, who was unable to play in Kentucky’s 24-14 loss to South Carolina, was still listed as the No. 1 quarterback on Kentucky’s new depth chart released Monday, but UK Coach Mark Stoops said his status remains day to day. Levis told the SEC Network broadcast crew before the South Carolina game he expected to play against Mississippi State, but Stoops said after the game he was uncertain when the projected first-round NFL Draft pick would be available again.