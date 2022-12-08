SPORTS-FBC-KENTUCKY-LEVIS-GET

Will Levis (7) of the Kentucky Wildcats throws the ball during the second half against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Kroger Field on Sept. 3, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images/TNS)

 Michael Hickey

LEXINGTON (KT) -- Kentucky will be without its starting quarterback in the Music City Bowl.

Senior Will Levis announced Wednesday he has decided to sit out Kentucky’s rematch with Iowa on Dec. 31 in Nashville. The next step for Levis will be the NFL Draft and he’s been ranked as a top 5 quarterback behind Bryce Young of Alabama and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. 