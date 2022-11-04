LOUISVILLE  (KT) - After five years, judgment day finally arrived for the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday, and the school can breathe a sigh of relief because the school avoided major penalties. So did former coaches Rick Pitino, now at Iona, and Chris Mack.

An Independent Accountability Review Panel (IARP) made its decision public Thursday morning in the pay-for-play scandal uncovered by the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and it didn’t add any major penalties for the program, or Pitino and Mack.