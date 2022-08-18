Montgomery

Monty Montgomery (7) is excited about his return following a serious ankle injury.

 Louisville Athletics photo

LOUISVILLE (KT) — Monty Montgomery calls himself “the Comeback Kid.” Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and associate head coach/defensive coordinator call the fifth year senior linebacker an integral, if not irreplaceable, part of the Cardinals’ defense.

Whatever you call him, there can be no doubt that Montgomery’s return this season from a serious ankle injury will provide a boost for a defense that was lacking consistent playmakers last year.