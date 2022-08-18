LOUISVILLE (KT) — Monty Montgomery calls himself “the Comeback Kid.” Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and associate head coach/defensive coordinator call the fifth year senior linebacker an integral, if not irreplaceable, part of the Cardinals’ defense.
Whatever you call him, there can be no doubt that Montgomery’s return this season from a serious ankle injury will provide a boost for a defense that was lacking consistent playmakers last year.
“He brings that charisma and that energy that the defense feeds off of, and not having him out there, that was such a big, big blow,” Satterfield said. “I don’t think people realized how big a loss that was in that aspect.”
And more good news is that Montgomery, a former transfer from Hutchinson Junior College, has returned looking to play at same high level, or above, as he was before suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in the final minutes of Louisville’s third game in 2021 against UCF.
At media day earlier this month he pronounced himself “ready to go”, and from all indications he was right. After U of L’s first full contact scrimmage Saturday, Montgomery said he wasn’t just 100 percent healthy, but “1,000 percent.”
“He’s been outstanding. He’s hasn’t really missed anything,” Satterfield said. “He’s flying around making plays, picked up kind of where he left off when he went down last year. Him and (wide receiver) Braden Smith both have worked as hard as anybody I’ve worked with to overcome their injuries to come back. He’s looked really good.”
Aside from his physical contributions, Brown said he could have been blindfolded and determined that Montgomery was back to full strength.
“Monty Montgomery, I mean, coming off that knee injury, which was a gruesome injury, he’s come back and he’s back to form,” Brown said. “You can tell not only by his running ability and actions on the football field, but you can hear him as well. You know Monty’s out there when he’s talking to everybody and talking a lot of junk.”
Montgomery (5-11, 225) is nothing if not confident, and more than a little bit cocky and boastful. During a recent interview with then-Courier-Journal writer Tim Sullivan, the Norcross, Ga. native referred to himself at various times as a “rock star” and the “best ever” before predicting an All-American season for himself with “monumental awards.” He also described 2022 as his “contract year,” meaning a performance that could earn him a spot in the NFL.
When Montgomery exited the UCF game last season, he had 17 tackles in the three games, including 10 solo stops and a quarterback hurry. In 2019 he played in all 13 games as a backup and led the team with five sacks while tying for the lead in forced fumbles with three. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season he appeared in 10 games, starting the last three, and finished with 46 tackles, a team-high 4.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.
So this will be his third full season with the Cards, who recruited him after an outstanding season at Hutchinson during which recorded 82 tackles, including 18 for loss, six quarterback sacks, three interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
It’s probably not realistic to expect Montgomery to equal those kind of numbers at the major college level. That is, unless you’re Montgomery.
“It’s time to unleash and flash the greatness,” he said. “Now let’s go win!”
