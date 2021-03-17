LOUISVILLE (KT) — Incredibly difficult. A sickening feeling. Incredibly disappointing. The toughest day we’ve had here.
Those were some of the words and phrases Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack used to describe the scene in the practice gym of the Planet Fitness Kuerber Center as he, his assistants and the players watched the NCAA Tournament Selection Show unfold.
As most probably know by now, it ended with UofL (13-7) being left out of the 68-team field, named instead as No. 1 of four replacement teams that could be summoned if one of the participants can’t play due to COVID issues, a circumstance that is possible but not probable.
Mack and the Cardinals were aware before the nerve-wrecking wait to hopefully hear their name called that they weren’t a sure bet to land one of the 37 at-large bids. But they were nevertheless semi-confident they would be a No. 10 or 11 seed. As the pairings reached the final brackets in the East Region, though, reality reared its ugly head.
“As certain teams that had been mentioned as bubble teams and maybe below us or slightly above us, as they were going off the board it gave you a sickening feeling,” Mack said during a Zoom press conference Monday afternoon. “It’s hard. It’s what you work for and it’s what you want for your players, and to see those guys have to sit there and watch other teams scroll by. . .
“I think by the time the end of the bracket was showing I knew we weren’t going to be a part of it. Too many teams that were projected a little bit below us in some brackets were already being included and there just wasn’t much space left. So by the time the bracket had a few teams left, I didn’t hold out much hope. As much as the players were aware, the coaches were even more aware, having been through it and having an eye on all those things that affect you.
“It was not the news we wanted to hear. It was a tough moment. It was a tough show to watch and not be a part of. It’s everything we worked for in the offseason, it’s everything you prepare for to be a part of March Madness. We came here as a coaching staff to be part of the big tournament, but it didn’t happen.”
Mack cited a number of reasons that his team wasn’t as successful as expected this season, including its youth and inexperience, injuries and two long COVID pauses.
