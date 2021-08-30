LOUISVILLE (KT) -- In what could be viewed as an apparent attempt to head off punishment from the NCAA, or at least lighter penalties in the Dino Gaudio extortion case, the University of Louisville announced Friday that head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack will be suspended without pay for six games during the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
UofL concluded that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Gaudio, Mack failed to follow University guidelines, policies and procedures in handling the matter. The sanctions imposed upon Coach Mack are unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the ongoing NCAA process, the release said.
The action was announced less than an hour before Gaudio was scheduled to be sentenced in the extortion case in U.S. District Court.
“As I have said since the beginning of my tenure, we have high expectations for all of our staff members and coaches and we hold people accountable for their actions,” said UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “While we have made great strides over the last four years in changing the culture in our Department of Athletics, we cannot afford to have any setbacks, no matter how big or small, in our pursuits. I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions. We all have confidence in him moving forward. I am grateful for the partnership and support of President Bendapudi in this matter.”
Mack will miss nonconference games from Nov. 8 thru 27, including two in the Bahamas. During the suspension, the fourth-year coach “is prohibited from having any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff or student-athletes.”
He will forfeit approximately $221,000 of his $4 million annual salary due to the suspension.
“Our university is on a positive trajectory in so many areas and athletics is a critical component to our mission and to our engagement,” said President Neeli Bendapudi. “While Chris has done so many positive things during a challenging time for our men’s basketball program, he is held to the same standards as other UofL employees, and we believe that this suspension is commensurate with his actions—whether intentional or not.”
