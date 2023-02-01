Mad Cats

Kentucky's Oscar Tschiebwe muscles his way for a basket.

 Photo by Les Nicholson

LEXINGTON (KT) — While Kansas was celebrating in its locker room following a 77-68 win over Kentucky Saturday night, the Wildcats had a different take on the outcome.

“Our guys were mad, they were,” Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner said Monday. “They said it yesterday. We’re mad we lost and we felt like we had a chance to win the game, but they realized we’re right there. We’re right there, we just gotta get a little bit better.”

