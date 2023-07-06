UK vs. Miss State

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) drops into the pocket against the Mississippi State defense last season at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 Brian Simms/For TNS

(TNS) LEXINGTON, Ky. — Even after Kentucky’s lackluster 7-6 football season in 2022, Mark Stoops continues to receive ample respect in the national rankings of the best college football coaches.

According to 24/7 Sports, Stoops will enter 2023 considered the 15th-best coach in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Sporting News and on3.com both list Stoops at No. 16 in the country. CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus each have Stoops standing at No. 18.