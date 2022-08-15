(TNS) LEXINGTON   — When Alabama football visited Lexington to play Kentucky in 2013, a player both schools were then recruiting, John Hardin defensive lineman Matt Elam, was making an unofficial recruiting visit to UK.

As Elam stood near the Wildcats sideline with other Kentucky recruits during pregame warm-ups, I just happened to look down from the press box as an Alabama football assistant near midfield was making an effort to catch Elam’s eye.