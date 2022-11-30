DRAFFENVILLE (KT) — Marshall County High School has completed the renaming of its baseball field, honoring Preston Cope, one of two students who was killed in a school shooting in January 2018.
The renaming was finalized last Tuesday when the sign bearing his name was placed on top of the scoreboard.
The hashtag #playlikepreston was used to memorialize Cope, who was 15 at the time of his death, and the positive impact he had on all who knew him.
An August ceremony was held to rename the field. Now “Preston Cope Field” will allow his name to live on at the school where he played high school baseball.
Also killed in the school shooting was Bailey Holt, 15.
In April 2020, Gabriel Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault for his role in the shooting.
In 2019, he Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship will benefit full-time, first-year freshmen at Murray State from Marshall County who have graduated from Marshall County High School with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
