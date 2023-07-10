LEXINGTON (KT)— Kentucky’s freshmen class knew they needed a leader this season and didn’t stop convincing Antonio Reeves to return until he made it official this week.

“They called me and texted me every day, ‘definitely, we want you back, we want you to be the older brother on the team,’” Reeves said Friday. “This is a family here. They definitely wanted me back, wanted me to be the older guy. That’s how much they really wanted me here. That’s the key, just somebody that wants you, somebody that wants you to be able to play.”