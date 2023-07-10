LEXINGTON (KT)— Kentucky’s freshmen class knew they needed a leader this season and didn’t stop convincing Antonio Reeves to return until he made it official this week.
“They called me and texted me every day, ‘definitely, we want you back, we want you to be the older brother on the team,’” Reeves said Friday. “This is a family here. They definitely wanted me back, wanted me to be the older guy. That’s how much they really wanted me here. That’s the key, just somebody that wants you, somebody that wants you to be able to play.”
Rob Dillingham was among the newcomers keeping tabs on Reeves on a daily basis.
“We definitely was hitting him every day,” Dillingham said. “Everyone wanted to hit him because, we were a young team, so we needed someone as a veteran, we definitely need (Antonio) back.”
Reeves was the Co-Southeastern Conference Sixth-Man of the Year last year and is looking forward to returning for a final season in Lexington. He is one of the oldest players on the roster and “definitely embraces” being one of the veterans on the team.
“I (will) definitely get better at it,” he said. “The last couple of years, I’ve been pretty quiet, not the leader on the team. But this year, I definitely got to use my voice because we’ve got a lot of younger guys that are out there.”
During the off-season, Reeves declared for the NBA Draft and didn’t make his future intentions known until late last month. In his first season at Kentucky, Reeves developed a knack for shooting from long range as the Wildcats endured a roller-coaster ride, including an early exit from the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
“Everybody drifted off a little bit, but in some games, we were a collective team,” he recalled.
Since making his return official, Reeves has been impressed with the team’s seven freshmen.
“These guys live in the gym,” he said. “They’re all about winning. I can tell you that right now. I can see that every practice we’re in.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari also has noticed a difference in Reeves on the court.
“Right now, Antonio doesn’t look like the same guy. You know why? There’s no anxiety,” Calipari said. “He knows what this is. He walks in, now he talks more. Now, he’s not, ‘What do I? Where do I?’ He knows and he’s just playing. That’s a second year here.”
Before transferring to UK after the 2022 season, Reeves was a standout player at Missouri Valley Conference member Illinois State. He played three seasons for the Redbirds and was a starter for the entire 2021-22 season after starting the majority of the games the previous season.
Reeves was an All-Valley Second Team selection for Illinois State in 2021-22 and was team captain. The Chicago product averaged 20.1 ppg in that season, which also included an encounter with then-Ohio Valley Conference superpower Murray State. The Racers won that game in Normal but had to withstand a solid game from Reeves that night.
Murray State went on to win 31 games and its fifth game in an NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports will be televising all of Kentucky’s basketball games in the Globl Jam this week in Toronto.
All of the team’s three games in pool competition will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. If Kentucky reaches the gold medal game on Sunday, it will be aired on the CBS Sports Network.
The schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday vs. Germany, 12:30 p.m.
• Thursday vs, Canada, 7 p.m.
• Saturday vs. Africa, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Gold Medal Game, 7 p.m.
