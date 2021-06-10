LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops added an experienced linebacker to the roster when former Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones signed with the Wildcats Thursday.
Jones played three seasons with the Rebels and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining this fall.
“We are thrilled to add Jacquez to our team,” Stoops said. “He’s an experienced playmaker who has been a great leader in our league.”
During his three seasons at Ole Miss, Jones played in 33 games and started 19 games. He made 182 tackles and was a starter in nine of the team’s 10m games last year. Jones 6-foot and 235 pounds, led the team with 75 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss and had three quarterback hurries.
A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jones was a four-star prospect at Hillcrest High School.
Kentucky kicks off the season on Sept. 4 against the University of Louisiana-Monroe at Kroger Field.
(Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21)
