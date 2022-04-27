LOUISVILLE (KT) — Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has landed his first recruiting commitment since taking over the job last month, and all indications point to it being an important addition.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a 6-foot-10, 246-pound power forward who played one season at Tennessee before entering the transfer portal, announced on social media Sunday night after a weekend visit to UofL that he had committed to play for the Cardinals.
