(TNS) By just about any measure, what happened on the basketball court at the Spokane Arena on Sunday night was a failure for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Maybe what happened a few minutes after Gonzaga’s 88-72 dismantling of the Cats could be a small step toward future success? To understand the relevance of what was said immediately after that loss to the Zags, it’s important to flash back a few days to the aftermath of Kentucky’s defeat to Michigan State in the Champions Classic.