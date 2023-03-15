LEXINGTON (KT) – The Boys’ Sweet Sixteen completed its field last week and it is going to include two of the biggest profile players in Kentucky high school basketball.
North Laurel and Reed Sheppard, a University of Kentucky signee, is in the field and plays in the last game Thursday in Rupp Arena against defending state champion George Rogers Clark.
Travis Perry scored 33 points to lead Lyon County to a 76-70 win over Hopkinsville in the 2nd Region championship last Tuesday in Madisonville. Perry moved to within 20 points of tying Wayland’s King Kelly Coleman’s all-time scoring record.
Perry is a junior who has been offered by UK and several others. Lyon County plays Newport Thursday in the opening round.
Five schools - North Laurel, Ashland, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark and McCracken County - will have had both girls and boys teams in the respective Sweet Sixteens.
Jeffersontown vs. Woodford County, 11 a.m.
Elizabethtown vs. McCracken County, 1:30 p.m.
Warren Central vs. Pulaski County, 6 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Ashland Blazer, 8:30 p.m.
Male vs. Breathitt County, 11 a.m.
Lyon County vs. Newport, 1:30 p.m.
Frederick Douglas vs. Martin County, 6 p.m.
George Rogers Clark vs. North Laurel, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.