Pratt memorial service

University of Kentucky Head Men's Basketball Coach John Calipari addresses the crowd Friday during Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

 Keith Taylor/Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON (KT)  — Dan Issel and Mlke Pratt weren’t the best of friends when they arrived on campus in 1966. By the time they both graduated, they were almost inseparable.

Pratt died following a long battle with cancer on June 16 at the age of 73. Issel was one of the keynote speakers who paid tribute to the late Kentucky Hall of Famer during a Celebration of Life for Pratt on Friday at Memorial Coliseum. Issel recalled Pratt as friend for life.