LOUISVILLE (KT) — Quinn Slazinski balks at detailing his preferred contributions to the Louisville basketball team. Instead, the 6-foot-8 sophomore forward/center prefers a one-word representation of his value on the court:
“I don’t try to describe my game,” he said. “I just say I’m a gamer.”
And after Saturday’s performance in a 76-64 win at Boston College, it’s looking as if Slazinski is going to get more opportunities to prove his point than anyone could have expected going into this season.
The Cardinals (7-1, 2-0 ACC), who broke into the USA Today coaches poll this week for the first time at No. 25 (they are unranked by AP), will host No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0) Wednesday night and Slazinski is likely to get his fourth start or be the first frontline sub off the bench.
“Quinn really understands the game,” UofL coach Chris Mack said. “I have no hesitation leaving him in for extended minutes.”
You want a gamer? Try a moment against BC that was Slazinski’s best. After trailing by 17 points, the Eagles had reeled off 10 straight points to close to within seven midway through the second half. The Cards had gone nearly five minutes without a field goal while missing five shots, losing a turnover and committing three fouls, prompting Mack to call a timeout.
When play resumed Slazinski popped open beyond the arc near the top of the key on a set play and took a pass from Carlik Jones. Never mind that he had previously missed 16 of his previous 19 3-point attempts -- he unhesitatingly fired and the ball dropped cleanly throught the net to restore UofL’s double-digit lead and steady his team.
“Carlik is such an amazing player and he draws the defense to him,” Slazinski said. “So it just opened up for me and I’m goig to shoot it every time when I’m open.”
“Quinn hit a big shot,” Mack said. “I think that really showed his moxie and showed his mental toughness. He didn’t allow, and we didn’t allow, bad things to continue to snowball because we felt sorry for ourselves.”
Freshman forward Dre Davis sees exactly what Slazinski means by being a gamer in the way he approaches practices and games.
“I love Q. He’s a dependable guy,” Davis said. “Whatever coach asks him to do, he always does it, no questions asked. He a guy we can always rely on. He does so many things, whether it’s go to the boards, knock down a three, make the extra pass, box out, play defense or whatever you need him to do. Very smart player, very vocal on the court and that’s something we really look for him to do is be vocal.”
As a rookie last season, Slazinski was buried about as deep on the bench as a scholarship player could be, playing a total of only 44 minutes.
