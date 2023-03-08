Reeves 6th Man of Year

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves (12) looks to pass against LSU earlier this year..

 Photo by Les Nicholson

LEXINGTON (KT) Antonio Reeves made his mark in his first season at Kentucky.

Reeves was named Southeastern Conference Co-Sixth-Man of the Year. Reeves shared the award with Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly. Reeves scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Wildcats to an 88-79 win over Arkansas on Saturday.