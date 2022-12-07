BOWLING GREEN (KT) – Western Kentucky University quarterback Austin Reed is expected to be on the move again.
In just one season at WKU after transferring in from Division II West Florida, Reed, a graduate transfer with one year of college eligibility remaining, threw for 4,247 yards – the second highest total in FBS.
He also passed for 36 touchdowns and rushed for eight more as the Hilltoppers went 8-5 and earned a berth over the weekend in the Dec. 21 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Monday was the first day for college players to officially enter the transfer portal. According to some media reports, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounds Reed told WKU of his intention.
The Bowling Green Daily News reported that Reed, as well as starting center Rusty Staats, had entered the portal.
A native of St. Augustine Beach, Florida, Reed originally signed with Southern Illinois and then transferred to West Florida where he led the school to the 2019 Division II national title when he passed for 4,084 yards and 40 touchdowns.
He left West Florida after last season and the won a quarterback battle with West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege over the summer to win the WKU quarterback job.
Once in the lineup, he flourished.
He threw for 14 touchdowns over the Hilltoppers opening four games. He threw for at least two TDs in 11 of WKU’s 13 games.
Reed passed for 400 yards or more three times, including a season-high 410 yards in the regular-season finale at Florida Atlantic.
