Satterfield to UC

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield on the field after a win against Boston College on October 5, 2019, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)

 Justin Casterline

LOUISVILLE —  In a surprising move, former University of Louisville Head Football Coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati after former UC Head Coach Luke Fickell announced he was taking over the Wisconsin gig.

Sources started reporting the move early Monday morning in a whirlwind of reports that left the Louisville fanbase in a sense of shock. It what would be considered by most a lateral move, Satterfield leaves UofL after 49 games and with a mediocre 25-24 record in four seasons. His best season was in 2019 when he arrived from Appalachian State and, with the majority of players left over from the tenure of Head Coach Bobby Petrino, managed an 8-5 record. The rest of his tenure was 17-19, including an 0-3 record in the Governor’s Cup rivalry matchup with Kentucky.