LOUISVILLE — In a surprising move, former University of Louisville Head Football Coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati after former UC Head Coach Luke Fickell announced he was taking over the Wisconsin gig.
Sources started reporting the move early Monday morning in a whirlwind of reports that left the Louisville fanbase in a sense of shock. It what would be considered by most a lateral move, Satterfield leaves UofL after 49 games and with a mediocre 25-24 record in four seasons. His best season was in 2019 when he arrived from Appalachian State and, with the majority of players left over from the tenure of Head Coach Bobby Petrino, managed an 8-5 record. The rest of his tenure was 17-19, including an 0-3 record in the Governor’s Cup rivalry matchup with Kentucky.
Assistant coaches, players, players’ parents and former players aired grievances Monday morning after hearing the news via social media with the general consensus being that the 49-year-old Satterfield was not very forthcoming with his staff or the players under his tutelage. Satterfield did meet with his former players via a Zoom meeting later that morning, but word of the hire had already been widely circulated at that point.
What makes things even stranger in this situation, and may be a first in college football history, a former coach from one team will be leaving said team to go and coach the new team and both teams will be meeting in the Fenway Bowl in less than two weeks in Boston.
UofL Athletics Director Josh Heird made a statement Monday.
“We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well,” said the first-time athletic director. “We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed long term to helping the program reach new heights.”
It would seem Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm is the odds-on favorite to land the gig in Louisville, his alma mater, as he was close to getting it last season when rumors swirled that Satterfield was out after a disappointing 6-7 campaign.
When asked about the opening Monday morning, just two days after leading the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship game, Brohm played it coy when asked by the Courier Journal’s Sam King.
“To be quite honest, I don’t know much more than you guys do,” Brohm said. “I was in some meetings this morning, got some texts about Twitter and what news was out there. Other than that, no more information.”
UofL has not yet decided who will coach the bowl game.
