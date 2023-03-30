(KT) Reed Sheppard knows what to expect when he begins his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky next season.
The state’s Mr. Basketball will be counted on to produce just as his father Jeff Sheppard did during his storied career with the Wildcats. Sheppard won a pair of national titles (1996-98) and was on the school’s national runner-up team in 1997.
“Once you commit to Kentucky, you expect it,” said Sheppard, who played in the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday night in Houston. “I’m just gonna do what I can. I’m going to work as hard as I can.
“I’m going to do what I can to make the team successful and whether it’s whatever the coaches want, I’m going to do so ... With everyone saying stuff, I think that you kind of just got to block all that out and just focus on you and your team and do what you need to do to get a win.”
