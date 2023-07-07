LEXINGTON  (KT) — Reed Sheppard followed his father’s footsteps to Kentucky and will make the same number change his father did when he steps on the court this season.

Sheppard chose No. 15 after his old number (3) was already taken by teammate Thiero Adou. Reed Sheppard wore No. 3 since he started dribbling a basketball. His father, Jeff, also wore No. 3 in high school but was told by late equipment manager Bill Keightley that No. 15 was the only option available when he arrived in Lexington.

