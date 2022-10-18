Square celebration Miss State

Kentucky Deandre Square (5) celebrates with teammate Jordan Wright after intercepting Saturday night in the Wildcats' 27-17 come-from-behind win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 Eddie Justice/UK Athletics

LEXINGTON – Senior linebacker DeAndre Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in No. 22 Kentucky’s 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State last Saturday, the league announced Monday.

 Square sealed the win over Mississippi State with an interception with 4:01 remaining. It was the third interception of his career, and the first of the season. He also tallied 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. It was the second game-clinching interception he has recorded in Kentucky’s past eight games, dating to its VRBO Citrus Bowl win over Iowa on Jan. 1, 2022.