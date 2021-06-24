EDDYVILLE (KT) — A Kentucky State Park golf course is being renamed in honor of Cullan Brown, who played golf for the University of Kentucky until he died of cancer at age 20.
The 18-hole course known as Mineral Mound will be officially renamed “The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park,” in memory of Cullan Brown, a Lyon County High School product who died of bone cancer after being selected on the All-SEC Freshman team in the spring of 2019. He had four top-20 finishes in seven starts and placed ninth in the SEC championship. He also played in the PGA Barbasol Championship, where he made the cut and finished tied for 53rd. He was the only amateur in the field.
Soon after the tournament, as Brown was set to begin his sophomore season at UK, doctors discovered osteosarcoma in his left thigh. Shortly after the diagnosis, Brown announced he would leave school and return to his home and begin chemotherapy.
Brown died in August 2020. Mineral Mound was his home course. The official ceremony to rename the course is expected to be held in August.
