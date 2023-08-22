LEXINGTON  (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops likes his team’s mentality as the Wildcats shift focus from fall workouts to season preparation.

“I like where they’re at,” Stoops said. “I think they’re in a good place — united and really committed. If we can stay there and stay hungry and continue to get better and not look ahead. If we stay in that mindset, we’ll be alright.”

