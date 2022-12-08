LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has plenty of options on the table regarding his next offensive coordinator.
Stoops, who fired Rich Scangarello last week, said he “felt the change was needed or I would not have done it.” Scangarello spent one season with the Wildcats after replacing Liam Coen, who took a similar post with the Los Angeles Rams.
“I’m very excited about where this could lead,” Stoops said earlier this week. “I’m in the middle of talking to several people. I had a great conversation with a potential candidate (Sunday). I’m going to meet with another one here this week. I’ve already spoken to several others and so I feel like there’s some very good options out there.”
The Kentucky coach added that he’s “not going to limit myself” and is being patient when choosing his sixth offensive coordinator.
“We’ll see where it goes,” he said. “I’m optimistic (and) I’m excited. Each time this position seems to open up, there’s even more and more interest in the job, which is a good sign to me. “
The goal, Stoops said, is to score points, an area the Wildcats struggled in at times this season, especially in the red zone. He added the complementary football remains a priority and he is seeking balance within the team’s offense.
“Balance is important (and) being physical is important,” he said. “It’s important to me. I think it’s who we are — it’s an identity.”
Stoops also is looking for a running backs coach and special teams coordinator after John Settle was let go after two seasons. Stoops appears to be close making the final decision on that position.
“I have a person in mind I’m gonna hire that’ll be both running backs and special teams,” he said.
The Kentucky coach added the Wildcats are “holding court” within the transfer portal and is being patient with his search for a coordinator.
“There’s no panic here,” he said.
