Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops calls out to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game earlier this season against Mississippi State in Lexington.

LEXINGTON  (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is aware of the the task his team faces at Tennessee Saturday and said the Wildcats will be motivated to take on the third-ranked Volunteers coming off their lone bye week of the season.

“I think it’s human nature when you’re playing a team that’s playing this well, you better play at a high clip, or you’ll get embarrassed,” Stoops said Monday. “They could play very, very fast, they’re scoring points on everybody. You’re playing the No. 1 offense in the country, you better be locked in and ready to play at a higher level.”