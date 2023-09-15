(TNS) Kentucky football offensive coordinator Liam Coen will be back with the Wildcats for Saturday’s game against Akron after being hospitalized earlier this week due to a medical episode he suffered at UK’s training facility Sunday afternoon.
“Liam will be in his normal capacity, which we’re just very grateful,” UK coach Mark Stoops said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday.
UK announced Sunday evening that Coen had experienced the medical episode at approximately 12:40 p.m. He was listed in good condition at UK’s Chandler Hospital at the time.
During his normal Monday news conference, Stoops did not mention Coen by name when addressing the incident, saying he could not go into specifics about the situation but did make sure to thank first responders for their work on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“It happens to hit very close to home with me today and the appreciation and need for those folks,” Stoops said. “… It’s been a challenging day or so for us. We will continue to push forward as always. I think the prognosis of things look good with the people in our office and that will be back in the office. So, I’ll leave it at that on that subject.”
In his teleconference appearance, Stoops again declined to share specifics about the incident out of respect for Coen’s privacy but did say the episode happened while coaches were watching film with medical personnel already in the facility evaluating player injuries from Saturday’s game against Eastern Kentucky.
UK’s offensive assistant coaches and players were scheduled to address reporters after practice Wednesday. Coen’s first public comment on the episode came in the form of a Tweet Tuesday afternoon.
“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days,” Coen wrote. “The #BBN community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!”
